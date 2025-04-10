Unidentified Gunmen Strike Again in Bharthana

A retired Public Works Department officer suffered a critical injury following a shooting by unidentified assailants in the Bharthana area. Police reported the incident on Thursday, stating it occurred around 7:30 pm on Wednesday in Modhi village.

The 72-year-old victim, Om Prakash, was attacked while in his field. Villagers, alerted by the gunshots, found him lying in a pool of blood and urgently notified authorities. He was taken to the Bharthana Community Health Centre and subsequently to Saifai Medical College, where his condition remains critical.

This attack marks the second such incident in Bharthana within two days. Previously, on Tuesday night, gunmen in Vivouli village fatally shot a youth, raising security concerns in the area.

