China Calls for 'Sober' Perspective on Ukraine Crisis Role

China's foreign ministry urged a 'sober' view of its involvement in the Ukraine crisis, responding to Ukrainian claims about Chinese citizens in the conflict. The ministry emphasized responsible discourse and reiterated its advice to citizens against participating in armed conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:31 IST
China's foreign ministry has called for a 'sober' perspective regarding its involvement in the Ukraine crisis. This statement came in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's assertion that Chinese citizens are involved in the ongoing war.

Addressing a regular press briefing, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian urged all parties to refrain from making 'irresponsible' remarks. The spokesperson highlighted that the Chinese government consistently advises its citizens to avoid taking part in any armed conflicts.

This follows a statement by Zelenskiy, who claimed that Ukrainian intelligence had identified 155 Chinese nationals actively fighting for the Russian military against Ukraine.

