Left Menu

Soccer-On eve of World Cup draw, MLS commissioner says US soccer is thriving

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said the arrival of elite players such as Lionel Messi has helped the sport cement its place in a crowded U.S. market, as anticipation builds across the country for Friday's World Cup draw in Washington.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 10:49 IST
Soccer-On eve of World Cup draw, MLS commissioner says US soccer is thriving
  • Country:
  • United States

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said the arrival of elite players such as Lionel Messi has helped the sport cement its place in a crowded U.S. market, as anticipation builds across the country for Friday's World Cup draw in Washington. Soccer has long battled for attention in a U.S. sporting landscape dominated by American football, baseball and basketball.

Garber said real progress had been made in recent years, fuelled in part by the arrival of Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi in 2023, the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner joining Inter Miami after leaving Paris St Germain. "On the field, our league is more global than ever before," Garber said at a press conference on Thursday.

"Our roster features players from 80 different countries. More than any other league in any sport around the world. And global superstars, as we all know, are making MLS their league of choice." Garber highlighted Saturday's MLS Cup final in Florida, where Messi's Miami will host the Vancouver Whitecaps, a side that includes Thomas Mueller, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany.

"The greatest player to ever play the game, Lionel Messi, will go up against another World Cup champion and one of the world's most decorated players in Thomas Mueller ... in what we hope will be an epic MLS Cup," Garber said. Next year's World Cup will feature 48 teams in 12 groups of four, with the draw at Washington's John F. Kennedy Center finalising a 104-game schedule across 16 host cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Among the teams making their World Cup bows at the June 11 to July 19 tournament are Cape Verde, Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Curacao - the smallest country ever to participate with a population of only 150,000. Garber said it was important that soccer had made significant inroads with younger audiences.

"Now, soccer is the second favourite sport to watch here in the U.S. among people under the age of 40, behind only American football," he said. "This is an incredible accomplishment by the soccer community here in the country. We are in the midst of a dramatic, generational change – soccer is now an American pastime."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Football Fans: Embrace the 2026 FIFA World Cup Experience!

Indian Football Fans: Embrace the 2026 FIFA World Cup Experience!

 India
2
Nepal's Election Preparations: Prime Minister Sushila Karki's Strategic Discussions

Nepal's Election Preparations: Prime Minister Sushila Karki's Strategic Disc...

 Nepal
3
No Sanctions After Heated Rugby Clash

No Sanctions After Heated Rugby Clash

 Global
4
Opposition Alleges Voter Intimidation in Arunachal Pradesh

Opposition Alleges Voter Intimidation in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025