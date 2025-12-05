Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Australian defence minister to visit Japan as 'strategic alignment' grows

"At this meeting, we plan to share the understanding of the regional situation between the two countries and hold concrete discussions for further progress in Japan-Australia defence cooperation," Koizumi told a regularly scheduled press conference. Marles is expected to travel next week to Washington, to meet with the U.S. and British defence ministers and discuss the AUKUS nuclear powered submarine partnership.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 10:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Australian defence minister to visit Japan as 'strategic alignment' grows

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles will travel to Japan on Saturday to meet his counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, and discuss deepening defence ties, his office said on Friday.

Australia wanted to engage early with the new government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Australian officials said, noting the two countries had a "shared vision for our region" and were working to respond to increasingly complex global challenges. "Our relationship with Japan continues to grow from strength to strength – underpinned by close strategic alignment, mutual ambition and enormous potential," Marles said in a statement ahead of the two-day visit. Japan and China are in their worst diplomatic crisis in years, after Takaichi said last month in parliament that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically governed Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo. Australia awarded a A$10 billion ($6.5 billion) contract to Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in August to build warships for Australia, marking Tokyo's most consequential defence sale since ending a military export ban in 2014 as it steps away from postwar pacifism. Marles is scheduled to visit the company's shipyard in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Koizumi said.

Australia plans to deploy the Mogami-class frigates to defend critical maritime trade routes and its northern approaches in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, where China's military footprint is expanding. "At this meeting, we plan to share the understanding of the regional situation between the two countries and hold concrete discussions for further progress in Japan-Australia defence cooperation," Koizumi told a regularly scheduled press conference.

Marles is expected to travel next week to Washington, to meet with the U.S. and British defence ministers and discuss the AUKUS nuclear powered submarine partnership. The Pentagon has completed its review of the AUKUS project to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and has found areas to put the deal on the "strongest possible footing", a U.S. official said on Thursday. Australian officials said on Monday an overhaul of the defence department will see naval shipbuilding sped up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

 India
2
Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

 India
3
Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

 India
4
Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025