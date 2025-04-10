Delhi's Solid Waste User Charges Spark Political Outcry
Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar opposes the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's decision to impose user charges for solid waste management, calling it a burden on residents. Kumar claims the decision was unauthorized and advocates for improved garbage collection services before implementing charges. A political dispute has emerged over these fees.
Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar has openly condemned the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's decision to impose user charges for solid waste management, calling it an unwarranted financial burden on citizens.
The mayor's objection highlights a transparency issue, accusing the Municipal Commissioner Ashwani Kumar of implementing the charges without proper approval from the MCD. The charges were reportedly never discussed in the MCD nor presented to the House, according to the mayor's letter addressing Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
In response to this controversy, the MCD insists that the user fees align with the directives of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Bye-laws and are supervised by the Supreme Court. However, Mayor Kumar emphasizes the need for efficient waste collection before levying such fees, noting the citizens' struggle with inflation and inadequate services.
