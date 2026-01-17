Left Menu

MCD Achieves Unprecedented Property Tax Milestone

Delhi's Municipal Corporation has collected its highest-ever property tax, exceeding Rs 2,700 crore by December 31 in the 2025-26 fiscal year, a 45% increase from last year. The surge is credited to increased taxpayer registration, strict enforcement, and the SUNIYO amnesty scheme, which extended until January 31, 2026.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has achieved a record-breaking property tax collection, amassing over Rs 2,700 crore by December 31 in the 2025-26 fiscal year. This represents a significant 45% increase compared to collections during the same period last year, officials reported on Saturday.

MCD officials attribute this impressive growth to a strategic combination of increased taxpayer outreach, stricter enforcement measures, and the SUNIYO tax amnesty scheme. The initiative has successfully expanded the taxpayer base from 10.31 lakh in the previous fiscal year to 12.43 lakh, reflecting a 21% rise.

The SUNIYO scheme has proved pivotal in encouraging property owners to rectify prior discrepancies, with over 1.70 lakh taxpayers availing the plan and contributing about Rs 933 crore. Despite this, the MCD warns over six lakh registered taxpayers remain non-compliant, urging them to settle dues before the scheme's new deadline of January 31, 2026.

