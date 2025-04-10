Justice Pursued: Key Accused in 26/11 Attacks Brought to India

In an unexpected twist of international justice, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is being extradited from the United States to India. This development follows years of persistent efforts by Indian agencies seeking justice for the horrific incident.

The 2008 attacks left 166 people dead and took place while an Indian delegation was attending a bilateral dialogue in Islamabad. Speculation persists that Pakistan extended the Indian officials' stay under dubious circumstances, raising further questions about cross-border relations and terrorism.

Rana is closely linked to Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, a main conspirator of the attacks. His arrival in India marks a significant step towards resolving one of the country's most devastating terrorist acts, reinforcing the importance of cooperation in combating terrorism.

