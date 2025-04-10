Left Menu

Mauritius Scandal: Former Officials Face Fraud Charges

Harvesh Seegolam, ex-central bank governor of Mauritius, and former finance minister Renganaden Padayachy face fraud charges over $6.7 million embezzlement allegations from the Mauritius Investment Corporation. The investigation continues amid denials and political tension, with opposition linking economic data falsifications to previous administration.

Harvesh Seegolam, the former central bank governor of Mauritius, has been charged with fraud and released on bail following his arrest along with former finance minister Renganaden Padayachy over accusations of embezzling 300 million Mauritius rupees from a state company.

Both Seegolam and Padayachy deny any wrongdoing in the investigation into the alleged theft from the Mauritius Investment Corporation, established to aid companies during the COVID pandemic. Seegolam is reportedly cooperating with authorities, offering evidence and information.

Meanwhile, the Financial Crimes Commission has finished investigating Padayachy and opposes his release as he remains in police custody. Political tensions rise as the new government, led by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, scrutinizes the past administration for economic data falsification.



