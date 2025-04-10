Extradition of 26/11 Key Accused Rana: A Landmark Success for NIA
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has been extradited to India from the US. The National Investigation Agency facilitated the transfer, marking a major success in bringing the conspirator to justice. His return is expected to shed light on the role of Pakistani actors in the attacks.
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been successfully extradited to India from the United States. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made the announcement, marking a significant milestone in India's counter-terrorism efforts.
Aged 64, Rana, a Canadian-Pakistani citizen, arrived in New Delhi via a special flight, following complex legal and diplomatic negotiations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had coincided his US visit in February with confirmation from President Trump that Rana would soon face trial in India.
Rana's extradition followed orders from the Central District of California and a series of rejected appeals in the US judiciary, including attempts to engage the Supreme Court. The NIA stated the extradition reveals collaborative success between Indian and American agencies, foreseeing crucial evidence emerging on Pakistan's involvement in the deadly 2008 attacks.
