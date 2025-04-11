Sudan's Descent: Famine and Conflict Ravages a Nation

Sudan is currently engulfed in the world's largest humanitarian crisis, a senior United Nations official confirmed. The conflict, ongoing for nearly two years, has resulted in famine conditions spreading across multiple regions, putting half of the country's population in dire straits.

Shaun Hughes, the World Food Programme's emergency coordinator for Sudan, revealed that close to 25 million people, which constitutes half of the nation's population, are grappling with severe hunger. Additionally, areas like western Darfur are witnessing famine-related fatalities, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The conflict escalated in April 2023 when military tensions boiled over in the capital, Khartoum, subsequently spreading to other regions, including Darfur. Despite recent territorial gains by the Sudanese military, thousands remain displaced, and the need for urgent humanitarian aid is as critical as ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)