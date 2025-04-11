Left Menu

Macron Warns of 'Fragile Pause' in US-EU Tariff Truce

French President Emmanuel Macron commented on the U.S. President Trump's decision to temporarily suspend tariffs for 90 days. He termed this suspension as a 'fragile pause', emphasizing the uncertainty and the continued economic impact on the European Union, urging united negotiations for tariff removal.

  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has described U.S. President Donald Trump's recent move to suspend tariffs for 90 days as a 'fragile pause'. The decision to halt tariffs, hailed as a temporary reprieve, leaves the door open for crucial discussions.

Macron highlighted the ongoing economic strain with notable tariffs of 25% on steel, aluminum, and automobiles, alongside 10% levies on other products, still affecting European Union's economy significantly, estimating an impact of 52 billion euros. He described the period as one of uncertainty for businesses, underscoring the fragile nature of the respite.

The French leader reiterated that France, alongside the European Union, would remain resolute in their negotiations to eradicate these tariffs, demonstrating a unified front in talks with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

