Moral Policing Incident in Chandra Layout: Four Arrested

In Chandra Layout, four individuals have been apprehended on charges of moral policing, according to a senior police officer on Friday. The incident highlights ongoing community tensions over inter-community interactions.

The case stemmed from an event where a Burqa-clad woman, seen sitting on a scooter with a young man, was confronted by members of her own community. The individuals questioned her for engaging with someone of a different community.

The woman lodged a complaint leading to the arrest of four people, one being a juvenile, confirmed DCP West S Girish. Authorities emphasized that no violence occurred during the incident, and an active investigation is in progress.

