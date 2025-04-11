Left Menu

Collapse at South Korean Rail Site Raises Safety Concerns

A rail construction site in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, has collapsed, trapping two workers. Cracks in an underground pillar were previously reported to authorities. The incident prompts safety reviews and concerns amidst ongoing construction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:53 IST
A construction site dedicated to a railway project in South Korea's Gwangmyeong area has suffered a collapse, entrapping two workers, as confirmed by the National Fire Agency.

Authorities were alerted to structural weaknesses when cracks in a supporting underground pillar were noted overnight, according to local media sources.

The incident highlights urgent safety issues as the investigation unfolds, demanding stricter oversight in construction protocols.

