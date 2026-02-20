Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

A six-year-old girl died and her grandmother was injured when an e-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a speeding car in Delhi's Janakpuri area. The incident has raised concerns over the safety and regulatory compliance of e-rickshaws operating in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 01:02 IST
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a six-year-old girl and left her grandmother injured when an e-rickshaw they were traveling in was hit by a speeding car in Delhi's Janakpuri area. The grandmother recounted the horrifying moment, saying their routine school journey turned into a nightmare.

The car involved in the accident was reportedly traveling at a high speed when it rammed into the e-rickshaw, leading to a collision that left the grandmother, Mercy Xavier, and her granddaughter on the road with severe injuries. Witnesses reportedly stood by without assisting until a nurse from a nearby hospital intervened.

This fatal incident has drawn attention to the operation of e-rickshaws in Delhi, where officials note that many run without proper registration or adherence to safety norms. Authorities have apprehended the driver, identified as Sanjeev, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

