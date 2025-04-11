Left Menu

Man Arrested for Desecration at Agra's Jama Masjid

Nazruddin, a resident of Agra, was arrested for allegedly placing animal flesh at Jama Masjid. Police utilized CCTV footage to identify and apprehend him. The investigation involved testing the meat and tracking the source via a scooty used in the incident. Nazruddin is currently jailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:46 IST
A man was detained on Friday for allegedly placing animal flesh at Jama Masjid in Agra, authorities confirmed.

The individual, identified as Nazruddin from Teela Nandram locality, was captured on CCTV placing a packet of meat inside the mosque late Thursday night. Upon receiving the alert early Friday, DCP Sonam Kumar confirmed that extensive police work, involving 100 officers, led to the arrest after the suspect's scooty was tracked.

The offensive material was dispatched for laboratory testing, and details from an interrogated shopkeeper linked Nazruddin to the incident. A case is now registered against him, ensuring his involvement is scrutinized fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

