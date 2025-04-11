Man Arrested for Desecration at Agra's Jama Masjid

A man was detained on Friday for allegedly placing animal flesh at Jama Masjid in Agra, authorities confirmed.

The individual, identified as Nazruddin from Teela Nandram locality, was captured on CCTV placing a packet of meat inside the mosque late Thursday night. Upon receiving the alert early Friday, DCP Sonam Kumar confirmed that extensive police work, involving 100 officers, led to the arrest after the suspect's scooty was tracked.

The offensive material was dispatched for laboratory testing, and details from an interrogated shopkeeper linked Nazruddin to the incident. A case is now registered against him, ensuring his involvement is scrutinized fully.

