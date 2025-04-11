Manipur Protests Surge Against Waqf (Amendment) Act

In Imphal, Manipur, protests erupted on Friday as thousands of Muslim demonstrators took to the streets, voicing their opposition to the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protesters, rallying in areas like Mantripukhri and Hatta Golapati, directed their criticism towards the BJP-led central government responsible for introducing the contentious legislation.

The demonstrators, holding placards and chanting slogans, expressed their disapproval, with one participant stating, 'We strongly condemn this Act. We want the Waqf properties to be protected. This law should be repealed at the earliest.' Similar protests had occurred earlier in the week in Imphal East and Bishnupur districts.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was recently debated and passed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The Act is designed to improve governance by enhancing transparency in the management of Waqf properties, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities, and protecting stakeholders' rights, all while aiming to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

