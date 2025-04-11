India's EVMs: Secure, Robust and Un-Hackable

The Election Commission of India has firmly dismissed claims that their electronic voting machines (EVMs) are susceptible to hacking. According to sources within the commission, the machines operate similarly to simple calculators and are not connected to any network, including the internet or infrared.

These assurances come in the wake of comments from U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who cited vulnerabilities in some electronic voting systems used in other countries. Gabbard's remarks highlighted the mixed set of systems and networks in use globally, which may include internet connections.

Critics, including notable figures like Elon Musk, have questioned EVM security. Nonetheless, the commission highlighted that India's EVMs, which have been scrutinized by the Supreme Court and political parties, remain secure, emphasizing verified paper trails have consistently matched during vote counts.

