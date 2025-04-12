Left Menu

Rana's Extradition: Modi's Diplomatic Triumph

Tahawwur Hussain Rana's extradition to India marks a significant diplomatic victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sees this as a warning to fugitives living luxuriously abroad. Rana, acquitted by US courts, will now face justice for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:48 IST
  • India

In a notable diplomatic success, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, has been extradited to India. This move, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, signifies India's resolve to bring fugitives to justice, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, was acquitted by American courts due to inadequate follow-up by the previous UPA government. However, his recent transfer from the US to Delhi on a chartered flight marks an end to the long-awaited justice process for the 2008 atrocity, which claimed 166 lives and injured 238.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that this extradition should act as a deterrent to other absconders. Despite living in luxury abroad, fugitives can expect to face the Indian judiciary under Modi's firm administration. Recalling his own experiences during the attacks, Sarma praised the prime minister's unwavering stance on justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

