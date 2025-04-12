22 Charged in Jammu and Kashmir Corruption Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir has taken stern action by filing a chargesheet against 22 individuals, including governmental officials, for their alleged involvement in a significant corruption case in Budgam district.

The accused, comprising former collectors from the Lake Conservation and Management Authority and officials from the Revenue and Agriculture departments, are charged with manipulating revenue records to withdraw fraudulent payments.

Through meticulous investigations, it was found that these individuals, in collaboration with beneficiaries, deceitfully inflated land records for personal gains, resulting in substantial financial losses of Rs 38.20 lakh to the state exchequer.

(With inputs from agencies.)