22 Charged in Jammu and Kashmir Corruption Scandal

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged 22 individuals in Budgam district for tampering with revenue records and fraudulently obtaining payments. The accused include officials from the Lake Conservation and Management Authority and the Revenue and Agriculture departments. The scam involved inflating land records, causing significant losses to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:55 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir has taken stern action by filing a chargesheet against 22 individuals, including governmental officials, for their alleged involvement in a significant corruption case in Budgam district.

The accused, comprising former collectors from the Lake Conservation and Management Authority and officials from the Revenue and Agriculture departments, are charged with manipulating revenue records to withdraw fraudulent payments.

Through meticulous investigations, it was found that these individuals, in collaboration with beneficiaries, deceitfully inflated land records for personal gains, resulting in substantial financial losses of Rs 38.20 lakh to the state exchequer.

