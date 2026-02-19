ACB Nabs Corrupt Officers in Malad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took swift action against corruption at a local police station by recovering Rs 6.34 lakh from a hidden location. The recovery followed the capture of senior inspector Sanjeev Tawade and sub-inspector Dnyaneshwar Junne, who were allegedly accepting a bribe.

The operation took place at Kurar police station in Malad. The officers were apprehended while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a complainant. The suspects appeared in court, receiving a custody remand until February 23.

Further investigations at the station unveiled additional hidden cash. The ACB promptly seized the newfound money amidst ongoing investigations into the corruption scandal.

