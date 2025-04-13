Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Algeria Protests France's Detention of Consular Agent

Tensions between Algeria and France rise as Algeria protests France's detention of an Algerian consular agent linked to a kidnapping in France. The Algerian government views this as a threat to bilateral relations. Past complications include disputes over Western Sahara and the imprisonment of writer Boualem Sansal.

Escalating Tensions: Algeria Protests France's Detention of Consular Agent
The diplomatic strain between Algeria and France deepened on Saturday when Algeria protested against the detention of its consular agent in France. The seizure, linked to an alleged kidnapping, marks a fresh point of contention in the nations' fraught relation.

Algeria condemned the judicial move as unprecedented, accusing France of attempting to derail efforts to mend bilateral ties. The arrest follows France's investigation into the alleged kidnapping involving Amir Boukhors, a critic of the Algerian regime.

Historically, relations between the two countries have been challenging, exacerbated last year when France supported Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. Recent developments include the conviction of French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, overshadowing efforts by French officials to restore normalcy between the nations.

