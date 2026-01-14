Court Quashes Conviction in Controversial Kidnapping and Rape Case
The Allahabad High Court overturned the conviction of Bhagwat Kushwaha in a kidnapping and rape case, citing inconsistencies in the victim's statements. The court highlighted the lack of evidence supporting forcible rape and kidnapping claims, noting the victim's differing accounts and the absence of doctor-verified physical evidence.
14-01-2026
In a notable legal verdict, the Allahabad High Court has overturned the conviction of Bhagwat Kushwaha, who was previously found guilty in a kidnapping and rape case.
The court's decision rested largely on the differing accounts provided by the victim during the trial and her initial statement under Section 164 CrPC, in which she did not allege rape or force.
Despite the prosecution's claims, the court noted that medical examinations failed to support allegations of forcible assault, emphasizing that the victim's testimony was riddled with inconsistencies, casting doubt on the integrity of the charges.
