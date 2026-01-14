Life Sentence for Beed Kidnapping and Murder Case

In a significant judiciary ruling, two men from Beed district, Maharashtra, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and murder of a youth, Siddhant Kiran Gaikwad, in 2022.

The convicts, Akshay alias Chintu Mintu Gaikwad and Abhishek Sachin alias Pintu Gaikwad, were convicted by Principal and District and Sessions Court Judge Anand Yawalkar under charges of murder and kidnapping, leaning heavily on circumstantial evidence.

The prosecution detailed how the duo abducted the victim on July 2, and assaulted him with wooden sticks and belts. Siddhant succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment in Pune. Prosecution's case was supported by 15 witnesses, stated district government pleader Ajay Rakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)