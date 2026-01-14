Left Menu

Life Sentence for Beed Kidnapping and Murder Case

Two men in Maharashtra's Beed district received life sentences for kidnapping and murdering 20-year-old Siddhant Kiran Gaikwad in 2022. The court's decision relied on circumstantial evidence. The victim was assaulted and died from injuries in hospital. The prosecution presented 15 witnesses during the trial.

Life Sentence for Beed Kidnapping and Murder Case
In a significant judiciary ruling, two men from Beed district, Maharashtra, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and murder of a youth, Siddhant Kiran Gaikwad, in 2022.

The convicts, Akshay alias Chintu Mintu Gaikwad and Abhishek Sachin alias Pintu Gaikwad, were convicted by Principal and District and Sessions Court Judge Anand Yawalkar under charges of murder and kidnapping, leaning heavily on circumstantial evidence.

The prosecution detailed how the duo abducted the victim on July 2, and assaulted him with wooden sticks and belts. Siddhant succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment in Pune. Prosecution's case was supported by 15 witnesses, stated district government pleader Ajay Rakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

