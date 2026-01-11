Warangal Kidnapping Ring Bust: Police Rescue Multiple Infants

In a significant breakthrough, Kazipet Police, alongside the Task Force Police, have apprehended suspects involved in a heinous infant kidnapping racket in Warangal, Telangana. The arrests relate to the abduction of a five-month-old boy, snatched while his parents slept on the pavement outside Kazipet railway station on December 28.

Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh revealed that special teams were dispatched, combining efforts from Kazipet Police and the Task Force, who pieced together clues leading to the arrest of two suspects. These individuals were reportedly scoping Kazipet railway station in a rented vehicle, planning further kidnappings. The suspects were found to be part of a larger network abducting infants to sell to childless couples.

The operation also led to the rescue of five children, including the originally kidnapped boy, from various locations. The suspects, identified as Kodupaka Naresh and Velpula Yadagiri, are in police custody, along with a couple who illegally procured the infants. Authorities stress the importance of legal adoption channels to avoid such crimes in the future.