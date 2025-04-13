Left Menu

Tragic Sikkim: Shocking Child Abuse Uncovered

In Sikkim's Gyalshing district, eight people, including four juveniles, were arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl over several months. The case emerged after her school's alert led to a police complaint. The girl received counseling, implicating multiple individuals, now facing legal action under POCSO.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing development from Sikkim's Gyalshing district, police arrested eight individuals, including four juveniles, on allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl over several months. The case came to light after a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee followed reports from the girl's school about her troubled condition.

During counseling sessions, the girl disclosed being coerced into sexual acts by a local woman, who purportedly involved her husband and two other men in these criminal activities. The minor also identified four boys as alleged participants in the assaults that occurred throughout the past year.

Legal authorities have initiated proceedings under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and related laws. The survivor is currently receiving medical care and counseling, with police investigations actively underway to bring justice in this harrowing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

