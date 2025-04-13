Left Menu

Tragic End: Pakistani Cleric Dies After Attack

A Pakistani cleric succumbed to his injuries after being wounded in a shooting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack occurred in Peshawar, wounding Maulana Shahid and Qari Ijaz Abid, the latter dying on the same day. The incident is under investigation by the Counter Terrorism Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:38 IST
Tragic End: Pakistani Cleric Dies After Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani cleric has died following a shooting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where he was critically injured by unknown assailants. The attack further inflames tensions in the region known for its sectarian strife.

Maulana Shahid and Qari Ijaz Abid were shot by motorcycle-borne attackers in Peshawar's Pishtakhara area on April 7. While Abid, a prominent figure and leader of the Ahle-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat, died on the day of the attack, Shahid fought for his life in a local hospital before succumbing to his injuries recently.

The Counter Terrorism Department has registered the case under terrorism charges and initiated a large-scale search operation, setting up checkpoints in an effort to apprehend the culprits behind the brazen attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025