Tragic End: Pakistani Cleric Dies After Attack

A Pakistani cleric has died following a shooting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where he was critically injured by unknown assailants. The attack further inflames tensions in the region known for its sectarian strife.

Maulana Shahid and Qari Ijaz Abid were shot by motorcycle-borne attackers in Peshawar's Pishtakhara area on April 7. While Abid, a prominent figure and leader of the Ahle-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat, died on the day of the attack, Shahid fought for his life in a local hospital before succumbing to his injuries recently.

The Counter Terrorism Department has registered the case under terrorism charges and initiated a large-scale search operation, setting up checkpoints in an effort to apprehend the culprits behind the brazen attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)