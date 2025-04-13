Left Menu

Tanzania's Opposition Crisis: CHADEMA Faces Election Exclusion

Tanzania's main opposition party, CHADEMA, faces exclusion from the October general elections after its leader, Tundu Lissu, was charged with treason. The party boycotted a mandatory ethics signing event, risking disqualification. Calls for electoral reform and accusations of governmental heavy-handedness frame the tense political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deressalaam | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:59 IST
Tanzania's Opposition Crisis: CHADEMA Faces Election Exclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, Tanzania's CHADEMA party, the primary opposition force, stands on the brink of exclusion from the upcoming general elections in October. This follows the treason charges against its leader, Tundu Lissu, escalating existing tensions around electoral processes.

On Saturday, CHADEMA opted out of a critical event intended for all parties to sign a code of ethics, a legal prerequisite for participation in the elections. Ramadhani Kailima, a director at the Independent National Electoral Commission, warned that failing to meet this requirement could bar the party from the 2025 elections and any subsequent by-elections within the next five years.

Lissu's recent arrest after advocating for electoral reforms highlights the friction between the opposition and the government. The government, led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, faces criticism for oppressive measures against political adversaries, fueling demands for change ahead of the presidential and parliamentary races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025