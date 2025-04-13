Tanzania's Opposition Crisis: CHADEMA Faces Election Exclusion

In a significant political development, Tanzania's CHADEMA party, the primary opposition force, stands on the brink of exclusion from the upcoming general elections in October. This follows the treason charges against its leader, Tundu Lissu, escalating existing tensions around electoral processes.

On Saturday, CHADEMA opted out of a critical event intended for all parties to sign a code of ethics, a legal prerequisite for participation in the elections. Ramadhani Kailima, a director at the Independent National Electoral Commission, warned that failing to meet this requirement could bar the party from the 2025 elections and any subsequent by-elections within the next five years.

Lissu's recent arrest after advocating for electoral reforms highlights the friction between the opposition and the government. The government, led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, faces criticism for oppressive measures against political adversaries, fueling demands for change ahead of the presidential and parliamentary races.

