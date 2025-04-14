Philippines Tackles Tensions in South China Sea

The Philippines has expressed its concerns about security threats in the South China Sea amid recent incidents involving its vessels and personnel. This discussion took place during ASEAN and China negotiations for a regional code of conduct in the strategic waters, the country's foreign ministry confirmed on Monday.

The Southeast Asian nation emphasized its dedication to peaceful resolutions, highlighting the importance of diplomatic engagement in managing maritime conflicts. These issues remain a significant agenda during the ongoing talks, as stated by the ministry.

The Philippines continues to seek constructive diplomacy as the primary approach to addressing and managing disputes in the contested maritime domain, reaffirming its commitment to peaceful dialogue and conflict resolution strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)