Left Menu

Philippines Tackles Tensions in South China Sea

The Philippines raised safety issues concerning the South China Sea during ASEAN-China negotiations for a maritime code of conduct. It emphasized peaceful resolution and diplomatic measures as key strategies in ongoing maritime disputes, according to its foreign ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 14-04-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 08:16 IST
Philippines Tackles Tensions in South China Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines has expressed its concerns about security threats in the South China Sea amid recent incidents involving its vessels and personnel. This discussion took place during ASEAN and China negotiations for a regional code of conduct in the strategic waters, the country's foreign ministry confirmed on Monday.

The Southeast Asian nation emphasized its dedication to peaceful resolutions, highlighting the importance of diplomatic engagement in managing maritime conflicts. These issues remain a significant agenda during the ongoing talks, as stated by the ministry.

The Philippines continues to seek constructive diplomacy as the primary approach to addressing and managing disputes in the contested maritime domain, reaffirming its commitment to peaceful dialogue and conflict resolution strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025