Vietnam Tightens Control on Goods Origin and Diversification

Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged firms to enhance monitoring of goods origins and tackle fraud, as per a ministry document. The ministry also advised diversifying material sources to reduce dependence on singular supply channels, according to the document signed by Minister Nguyen Hong Dien.

  • Vietnam

Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued directives to manufacturer and exporter associations, urging them to tighten monitoring over the origins of goods and materials, as Reuters has reported from a ministry document.

The ministry highlighted the imperative for firms to diversify the sources of their materials, aiming to mitigate dependency on a single source, Reuters noted.

The instructions were formally documented in a memo signed by Minister Nguyen Hong Dien, underscoring the country's commitment to address fraud and ensure robust trading practices.

