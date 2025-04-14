Vietnam Tightens Control on Goods Origin and Diversification
Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged firms to enhance monitoring of goods origins and tackle fraud, as per a ministry document. The ministry also advised diversifying material sources to reduce dependence on singular supply channels, according to the document signed by Minister Nguyen Hong Dien.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 14-04-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 08:21 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued directives to manufacturer and exporter associations, urging them to tighten monitoring over the origins of goods and materials, as Reuters has reported from a ministry document.
The ministry highlighted the imperative for firms to diversify the sources of their materials, aiming to mitigate dependency on a single source, Reuters noted.
The instructions were formally documented in a memo signed by Minister Nguyen Hong Dien, underscoring the country's commitment to address fraud and ensure robust trading practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ravikant Kapur Named FIEO Vice President: A New Era for Indian Exporters
Commerce Dept engaged with all stakeholders, including Indian industry, exporters; taking feedback on US tariffs: Govt.
SC Ralhan Leads Indian Exporters with New Vision
India's Rice Exporters Eye Opportunities Amid US Tariff Challenges
US Tariffs Threaten Indian Exporters: A Race Against Rising Duties