Honoring a Unifier: Ambedkar's Legacy Celebrated

RSS leader Sunil Ambekar emphasized the significant role of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in fostering societal unity and drafting the Indian Constitution. Speaking on Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, he highlighted Ambedkar's vision for internal solutions and urged citizens to promote harmony, discouraging discrimination within communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:41 IST
On Monday, RSS leader Sunil Ambekar lauded Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's contributions to unifying society, particularly focusing on the Hindu community.

Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, stressed the Constitution's foundational role in governing the country, attributing its creation to Ambedkar's unparalleled efforts.

Commemorating Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, Ambekar called for harmony and unity among communities, urging citizens to look inwardly for solutions and reject discrimination reinforced by political divides.

