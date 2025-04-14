Honoring a Unifier: Ambedkar's Legacy Celebrated

On Monday, RSS leader Sunil Ambekar lauded Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's contributions to unifying society, particularly focusing on the Hindu community.

Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, stressed the Constitution's foundational role in governing the country, attributing its creation to Ambedkar's unparalleled efforts.

Commemorating Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, Ambekar called for harmony and unity among communities, urging citizens to look inwardly for solutions and reject discrimination reinforced by political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)