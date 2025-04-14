Police Crack Down on R48 Million Drug Labs in Mpumalanga

In a major victory for law enforcement, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has called on municipalities to become more vigilant in monitoring spaces they rent out after multiple clandestine drug laboratories were discovered and dismantled in Mpumalanga. The Minister made these remarks during his oversight visit to the affected sites on Sunday, following a multi-agency operation that exposed a complex web of illicit drug manufacturing in industrial and residential zones.

The crackdown, led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), with support from the Standerton K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence, and private security forces, culminated in the arrest of eight suspects and the seizure of drugs, chemicals, machinery, and luxury vehicles worth nearly R48 million. Among the suspects were both South African nationals and illegal immigrants from Mozambique.

“The spaces where these operations took place – including warehouses and farms – highlight the need for municipalities to be fully aware of what activities occur on properties they lease or permit,” said Minister Mchunu. “They must rise to the occasion. These criminal networks are using legitimate spaces for illegal gain, right under our noses.”

First Bust: Illegal Lab Uncovered in Warehouse

The operation commenced on 4 April 2025, when police executed a search warrant at a warehouse located in an industrial area near Standerton. Inside, officers uncovered a significant stash of illegal drug manufacturing materials. These included drums of liquid chemicals, sacks of powder substances, and sophisticated machinery used in drug production.

Three Mozambican nationals were arrested on-site. A fourth Mozambican suspect was later apprehended, and all four were found to be in the country illegally. Authorities then followed leads to a nearby farm, where another drug lab was uncovered. There, police arrested a Mozambican couple — the parents of one of the suspects detained earlier.

The estimated value of the materials seized during this phase of the operation was pegged at R20 million.

Follow-Up Raids Yield Bigger Hauls

Based on intelligence obtained during interrogations, authorities executed additional search warrants on 8 April. Investigators initially searched a farm that turned out to be abandoned, but soon redirected their focus to a residential address where they uncovered a cache of illegal drug manufacturing equipment and products.

Among the items seized were:

A tablet-pressing machine,

A disassembled drug production unit worth over R2 million,

A petrol generator,

Multiple 20-litre buckets filled with finished powder products with a street value exceeding R28 million.

Three South African males were linked to this second operation. Two were arrested immediately, while a third surrendered to the police. All appeared in the Standerton Magistrate's Court on 10 April 2025. One suspect has since been released, pending further investigation, while the others remain in custody and are scheduled for a formal bail hearing on 25 April.

Luxury Cars and Millions in Cash Seized

Further investigations led to the seizure of several high-end vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz in which officers discovered R3.6 million in cash stashed in the boot. A white Isuzu van connected to the operation was also confiscated and is now in police custody.

Minister Mchunu stressed that these incidents highlight the effectiveness of targeted operations and inter-agency cooperation. “This kind of coordinated intelligence-led work shows what can be achieved when our law enforcement agencies work as one,” he said.

Ongoing Efforts to Dismantle Drug Networks

The Minister reaffirmed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has intensified its efforts to dismantle the drug trade’s entire value chain — from production to distribution. Since August 2024, SAPS has identified and dismantled several illicit drug laboratories, seizing massive amounts of narcotics and manufacturing equipment.

Noteworthy drug busts over the past few months include:

Rietfontein, Tshwane (Nov 2024): A lab worth R100 million was uncovered, leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old Mexican national.

Kibler Park, Johannesburg (Dec 2024): Machines used for drug production were seized during a R4.5 million bust, although no suspects were present at the time.

On 7 March 2025, SAPS destroyed 800 kilograms of drugs with a combined street value exceeding R340 million. Over the past three years, SAPS has destroyed illicit drugs worth more than R5.2 billion.

“These operations are not just about seizing drugs,” said Mchunu. “They are about dismantling criminal empires that endanger the safety and health of South Africans. Drugs fuel violence, damage communities, and rob young people of their futures.”

Municipal Oversight and Community Cooperation Urged

The Minister emphasized the need for closer cooperation between municipalities, law enforcement, and communities. He urged local government authorities to enhance their vetting processes when leasing properties and to monitor their usage more closely.

“Law enforcement alone cannot win this war. We need the support of municipalities, landlords, and community members to report suspicious activity and stop criminal enterprises from taking root,” he said.

As investigations continue, SAPS vows to pursue all leads and ensure that those involved face the full might of the law. Minister Mchunu concluded by reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance approach to the drug trade, saying, “We are not just chasing drugs. We are chasing down the people, the money, and the entire infrastructure behind this destruction.”