Cyber Fraud Uncovered: The Arrest of Job Scam Mastermind

Police arrested Harsh for allegedly scamming people by promising fake jobs and investment returns. Operating from Gurugram, he ran a cyber fraud gang using Telegram to assign tasks and dupe victims. Authorities recovered various items, including gold, phones, and documents from him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:11 IST
In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, police have arrested a man identified as Harsh, suspected of perpetrating widespread fraud under the guise of providing jobs and lucrative investment returns. Operating out of a rented apartment in Gurugram, Harsh commuted daily from Rewari to execute his nefarious activities, officials reported Monday.

Harsh allegedly acted as a channel partner for a larger cyber fraud syndicate. According to the police, he connected with potential victims via Telegram, manipulated them with online tasks, and subsequently defrauded them. 'He served as a critical link between on-the-ground operatives and the gang's hierarchy, managing essential resources like accounts and SIM cards,' authorities stated.

During Harsh's arrest, police seized a cache of evidence, which included two gold biscuits, a gold chain, multiple mobile phones, a laptop, and a significant number of SIM cards and ATM cards. Further investigations continue as law enforcement aims to dismantle the entire network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

