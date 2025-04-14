Cyber Fraud Uncovered: The Arrest of Job Scam Mastermind

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, police have arrested a man identified as Harsh, suspected of perpetrating widespread fraud under the guise of providing jobs and lucrative investment returns. Operating out of a rented apartment in Gurugram, Harsh commuted daily from Rewari to execute his nefarious activities, officials reported Monday.

Harsh allegedly acted as a channel partner for a larger cyber fraud syndicate. According to the police, he connected with potential victims via Telegram, manipulated them with online tasks, and subsequently defrauded them. 'He served as a critical link between on-the-ground operatives and the gang's hierarchy, managing essential resources like accounts and SIM cards,' authorities stated.

During Harsh's arrest, police seized a cache of evidence, which included two gold biscuits, a gold chain, multiple mobile phones, a laptop, and a significant number of SIM cards and ATM cards. Further investigations continue as law enforcement aims to dismantle the entire network.

(With inputs from agencies.)