Assault in Khalapar: Six Arrested Over Burqa Stripping Incident
In Muzaffarnagar's Khalapar area, six men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman, stripping her of her burqa, and abusing her for being with a non-Muslim man. The woman, working for a finance company, was returning from work when the incident happened. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.
In a shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar's Khalapar area, six men have been taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a woman, forcibly stripping her of her burqa, and abusing her for associating with a non-Muslim man. The attack occurred on Saturday evening as the woman, employed by a finance company, was returning from Sujru village with a colleague, police reported on Monday.
Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav informed the media that the police have registered a case under multiple sections including rioting and sexual harassment. Six arrests have already been made, with further identification and arrests expected as the investigation progresses. This incident gained public attention after footage of the attack circulated on social media.
The victim recounted in her complaint that after collecting loan repayments on behalf of her employer, a group of youths ambushed her, subjected her to verbal and physical abuse, and recorded the incident, threatening further harm. Despite her attempts to explain her professional duties, the assailants persisted. Authorities have promised stringent action against all involved.
