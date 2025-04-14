Clashes Over Waqf Act Erupt in Bengal: A Battle for Rights and Order

Fresh violence linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act rattled West Bengal's Bhangar region, leaving a trail of destruction and protests. Despite assurances from police that Murshidabad remained stable, the turmoil in Bhangar flared as supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) locked horns with authorities. The discord peaked when law enforcement halted ISF members on their way to an anti-Waqf Act rally in Kolkata, resulting in injury and destruction as vehicles were torched and barricades breached.

As tensions escalated, police had to resort to force to disperse the demonstrators, leading to a traffic standstill and significant unrest. Accusations from opposition parties soon followed, alleging police negligence in curtailing the spiraling violence. Meanwhile, authorities worked to steady the situation, with BSF officials visiting Murshidabad, promising safety and working jointly with local police. Arrests followed, with appeals to curb spreading rumors that could ignite further conflict.

The continuing discord drew comments from political leaders, including West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who cautioned against unlawful protests, and opposition members criticizing the state's handling of the crisis. Calls for central intervention in future elections highlighted ongoing concerns about governance and law and order in the region.

