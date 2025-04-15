Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Home Guard Force by 2,500 New Posts

Odisha's Chief Minister Majhi approved the creation of 2,500 home guard posts, raising the total to 20,175. This move is part of an effort to enhance law and order. Previously, an increase of 12,000 police positions in various branches was announced by Majhi.

In a significant move to bolster Odisha's policing capacity, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the creation of an additional 2,500 home guard posts, increasing the total to 20,175.

This expansion is part of Majhi's broader strategy to enhance law and order throughout the state. Notably, he has previously announced plans to create 12,000 new positions within various branches of the Odisha Police.

The official statement from the government highlights the commitment to fortify the state's security apparatus, ensuring safety and maintaining public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

