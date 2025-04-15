Odisha Boosts Home Guard Force by 2,500 New Posts

In a significant move to bolster Odisha's policing capacity, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the creation of an additional 2,500 home guard posts, increasing the total to 20,175.

This expansion is part of Majhi's broader strategy to enhance law and order throughout the state. Notably, he has previously announced plans to create 12,000 new positions within various branches of the Odisha Police.

The official statement from the government highlights the commitment to fortify the state's security apparatus, ensuring safety and maintaining public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)