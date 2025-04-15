ED Seizes Aamby Valley in Money Laundering Probe Against Sahara Group
The Enforcement Directorate has attached the 707-acre Aamby Valley City in Lonavala, Maharashtra, valued at Rs 1,460 crore. This move is part of a money laundering investigation against the Sahara Group. The land was allegedly bought with diverted funds using 'Benami' names, according to officials.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday took decisive action by attaching the sprawling 707-acre Aamby Valley City located in Maharashtra's Lonavala. Valued at a staggering Rs 1,460 crore, the attachment is a key part of an ongoing money laundering investigation targeting the Sahara Group.
Officials confirmed that a provisional order for the attachment has been issued under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The federal agency made these developments public through a formally issued statement.
The agency further revealed that this vast expanse of prime land was allegedly purchased under 'Benami' names, using funds illicitly diverted from various Sahara group entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
University of Fort Hare Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme: Three Suspects Granted Bail
Lebanon's New Financial Era: Central Bank's Pledge to Combat Money Laundering and Economic Crisis
Karti Chidambaram Seeks Deferral in Visa Scam Money Laundering Case
ED Raids Chennai Construction Firm Over Alleged Money Laundering Links
Kerala MP Questioned in Cooperative Bank Money Laundering Case