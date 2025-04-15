ED Seizes Aamby Valley in Money Laundering Probe Against Sahara Group

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday took decisive action by attaching the sprawling 707-acre Aamby Valley City located in Maharashtra's Lonavala. Valued at a staggering Rs 1,460 crore, the attachment is a key part of an ongoing money laundering investigation targeting the Sahara Group.

Officials confirmed that a provisional order for the attachment has been issued under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The federal agency made these developments public through a formally issued statement.

The agency further revealed that this vast expanse of prime land was allegedly purchased under 'Benami' names, using funds illicitly diverted from various Sahara group entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)