Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Attachment of Ancestral Property Under PMLA

The Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal against the Directorate of Enforcement's attachment of a residential property, stating that even ancestral properties are not immune under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act if linked to untraceable proceeds of crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:57 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Attachment of Ancestral Property Under PMLA
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ruled that ancestral properties do not have special protection under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), leading to the dismissal of an appeal against the Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) attachment of a residential property. The division bench emphasized the absence of exceptions for ancestral properties in the law.

The Court clarified that authorities can attach untainted properties equivalent in value to the original proceeds of crime if they cannot be traced. Referring to a Supreme Court judgment, the Court broadened the definition of 'proceeds of crime' to include property not directly derived from criminal activity but equal in value.

Despite arguments that ancestral properties should be immune from such attachment, the Court held that no such protection exists under the PMLA. This decision involved a property at Sainik Vihar, Pitam Pura, Delhi, with the appellant contending it was purchased legitimately. The ED maintained that untraceable foreign assets necessitated the property's attachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

 India
2
Abhishek Sharma Seeks Breakthrough in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma Seeks Breakthrough in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh

Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Prad...

 India
4
Himachal Teachers Demand Exemption from Efficiency Examinations

Himachal Teachers Demand Exemption from Efficiency Examinations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026