Left Menu

Delhi High Court: Ancestral Property Can Be Attached Under PMLA

The Delhi High Court ruled that ancestral property can be attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), dismissing a man's appeal against the attachment of his property. The court clarified that the PMLA does not exempt ancestral properties from being considered 'proceeds of crime'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:18 IST
Delhi High Court: Ancestral Property Can Be Attached Under PMLA
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has determined that ancestral property is subject to attachment in proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja emphasized that the law lacks provisions exempting inherited properties from attachment in money laundering cases.

This decision comes after an appellant challenged a 2025 tribunal order affirming the provisional attachment of his Sainik Vihar property by the Enforcement Directorate. He argued the property's ancestral nature warranted immunity. However, the court found this claim contrary to the PMLA's framework, underscoring that the property's value corresponded to 'proceeds of crime'.

The court's February 16 ruling highlighted that ancestral status alone does not protect property from PMLA attachment, refuting the notion that only 'tainted properties' linked to crime can be attached. The agency noted the equivalent value in foreign exchange remitted abroad reached this conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

 India
3

Net Government Borrowings: Easing the Way for Private Sector Growth

 India
4
Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026