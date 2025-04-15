Congress Leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi Face Money Laundering Charges in National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has officially filed a chargesheet against top Congress figures, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others, in a significant money laundering case surrounding the National Herald publication.

Special judge Vishal Gogne has scheduled a hearing to consider the chargesheet on April 25, reflecting ongoing proceedings. Among those named in the document are Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, alongside Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The charges stem from alleged dubious financial dealings involving the Congress-linked Young Indian Private Limited and Associated Journals Limited properties. Claims of 'bogus' financial activities and criminal conspiracy form the crux of the case, as the ED continues its inquiry into these grave allegations.

