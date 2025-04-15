Left Menu

Congress Leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi Face Money Laundering Charges in National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet in a money laundering case against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, among others, in the National Herald case. The case focuses on the alleged undervaluation and subsequent acquisition of properties owned by Associated Journals Limited. Legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has officially filed a chargesheet against top Congress figures, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others, in a significant money laundering case surrounding the National Herald publication.

Special judge Vishal Gogne has scheduled a hearing to consider the chargesheet on April 25, reflecting ongoing proceedings. Among those named in the document are Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, alongside Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The charges stem from alleged dubious financial dealings involving the Congress-linked Young Indian Private Limited and Associated Journals Limited properties. Claims of 'bogus' financial activities and criminal conspiracy form the crux of the case, as the ED continues its inquiry into these grave allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

