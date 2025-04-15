Left Menu

Pakistan's Governance Under IMF Scrutiny: Politicisation and Corruption Concerns

The IMF's recent visit to Pakistan highlights significant governance issues including politicisation of civil service, lack of organisational accountability, and inadequate anti-corruption policies. These challenges escalate corruption vulnerability. The upcoming IMF report will propose measures for transparency and merit-based decisions in public sector operations.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation recently unveiled serious governance issues in Pakistan, focusing on the politicisation of civil service and insufficient organisational accountability.

Over a 12-day visit, the IMF engaged with multiple organisations, identifying political influences in appointments and the absence of a unified anti-corruption strategy.

The forthcoming IMF report aims to deliver recommendations to enhance public sector transparency and accountability, addressing key vulnerabilities in Pakistan's governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

