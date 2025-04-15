Tragic Love: Alleged Lover's Quarrel Turns Fatal in Delhi

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Shahdara, a 20-year-old woman named Saira was allegedly shot dead by her lover following a heated argument, police reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Rizwan, is accused of shooting Saira twice during a late-night walk—once in the head and once in the back—before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have begun an intensive investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and forming teams to capture Rizwan, as they examine the motive and source of the weapon used in the murder.

