Tragic Love: Alleged Lover's Quarrel Turns Fatal in Delhi

A young woman in Delhi was reportedly shot dead by her lover during an argument. The alleged shooter, Rizwan, fired at Saira, hitting her head and back. Police are investigating the case from multiple angles and seeking to apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident in Delhi's Shahdara, a 20-year-old woman named Saira was allegedly shot dead by her lover following a heated argument, police reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Rizwan, is accused of shooting Saira twice during a late-night walk—once in the head and once in the back—before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have begun an intensive investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and forming teams to capture Rizwan, as they examine the motive and source of the weapon used in the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

