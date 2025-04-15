Left Menu

Army Chief's Bold Stand: A Unified Pakistan Against Terrorism

General Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan's resilience against terrorism, emphasizing the significant role overseas Pakistanis play. Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention, he highlighted Balochistan's importance and dismissed any threats. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged overseas contributions and announced incentives to further attract foreign exchange, following record remittances in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, Army Chief General Asim Munir emphasized that Pakistan remains resilient against terrorism, dismissing the notion that the country's destiny could be dictated by a small number of terrorists. He assured that Balochistan's significance, as well as national pride, remains untarnished.

General Munir affirmed the steadfast alliance between the Pakistan Army and its citizens, underscoring the certainty of overcoming challenges together. He referred to the overseas Pakistanis as ambassadors and 'radiant lights', and rejected the idea of brain drain, describing it instead as 'brain gain'.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined Munir in praising overseas contributions to economic stability, addressing the need to counter negative propaganda on social media. Following record remittances in March, he announced incentives, including civil awards, to foster further foreign contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

