Left Menu

Netanyahu Assesses Hostage Crisis Efforts in Northern Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited northern Gaza to receive a security briefing on efforts to liberate hostages from Hamas. He emphasized the importance of freeing the hostages and achieving military objectives. Despite setbacks, nearly 200 hostages have been released or rescued during the 18-month-long conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:23 IST
Netanyahu Assesses Hostage Crisis Efforts in Northern Gaza
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to northern Gaza on Tuesday. He was joined by the nation's defense minister, top military officials, and senior aides to assess the ongoing security situation. Netanyahu participated in a briefing focused on the military's efforts aimed at liberating Israeli hostages and suppressing Hamas activities, his office announced.

During discussions with soldiers, Netanyahu reiterated the Israeli government's firm stance on the hostage situation, asserting, "We insist that our hostages be released and we insist on achieving all of our objectives for the war, and are doing so thanks to our heroic fighters." His office, however, did not clarify specific locations within northern Gaza he visited or address Hamas' latest claims regarding hostages.

The conflict remains severe, with Hamas still retaining 59 hostages. This comes amidst the group's assertion of losing contact with guards of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander following an Israeli airstrike. Over the past 18 months, close to 200 hostages have been successfully freed or rescued, reflecting ongoing tensions and military efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025