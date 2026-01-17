Uncoordinated US Announcement Spurs Israeli Diplomatic Action
The Israeli government has expressed disapproval of a recent announcement by the Trump administration regarding Gaza's governing council. This decision, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, was not coordinated with Israel and contradicts current Israeli policy. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar will address the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
- Country:
- Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has expressed discontent with a recent announcement by the Trump administration concerning the formation of a governing council in Gaza. The announcement was deemed uncoordinated with Israel and contrary to its policy.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, the matter has sparked diplomatic concern. Gideon Saar, Israel's Foreign Minister, is set to address these issues directly with the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
This development marks a potential strain in the diplomatic relations between the two nations as Israel seeks clarity and alignment on policies affecting regional governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)