Emergency Land Transfer Bolsters Border Security Efforts
The Trump administration has authorized an emergency transfer of nearly 110,000 acres of federal land to the Army to enhance border security and combat illegal immigration as part of broader efforts declared as a national emergency in January. This initiative aims to curb trafficking and protect sensitive ecosystems.
The Trump administration has taken decisive measures by transferring nearly 110,000 acres of federal land along the U.S.-Mexico border to the Army, as confirmed by the Interior Department on Tuesday. This strategic move aligns with President Donald Trump's rigorous immigration strategy, which has included declaring illegal immigration a national emergency earlier this year.
This land transfer encompasses areas in New Mexico spanning Hidalgo, Luna, and Dona Ana counties, earmarking the territory for Department of the Army control for the next three years. The allocation allows for military patrols and development of necessary infrastructure to deter illegal crossings, serving as a critical component in efforts to mitigate illicit drug and human trafficking.
Moreover, officials assert that the initiative will not only enhance border security but also aim to safeguard ecologically sensitive regions impacted by heavy foot traffic. The administration stresses ongoing collaboration with local communities to address concerns related to grazing and mining, acknowledging the importance of these lands for local livelihoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
