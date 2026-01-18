Left Menu

Syrian Army's Strategic Advance: Clashes Intensify Amid Rising Tensions

The Syrian army's advance into Kurdish-held territories has intensified, with strategic gains in Tabqa and surrounding areas, despite U.S. calls for a ceasefire. The withdrawal of Syrian Democratic Forces has sparked new tensions as both sides accuse each other of breaching agreements amidst celebrations by Arab residents in recently captured regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 04:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 04:49 IST
Syrian Army's Strategic Advance: Clashes Intensify Amid Rising Tensions

On Saturday, the Syrian army escalated its campaign in Kurdish-held areas, securing strategic locations like Tabqa and its dam despite appeals from the U.S. to halt its offensive. This push deep into northeastern Syria marks a significant stride in the continuous conflict between Syrian troops and Kurdish forces.

Arab residents celebrated the arrival of Syrian troops in some towns, as Kurdish-led fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were accused of violating withdrawal agreements. The lingering tension underscores the complex dynamics at play as each side seeks control over vital posts and oilfields along the Euphrates River.

The evolving situation has prompted the U.S. to recalibrate its Syria policy, balancing previous support for the SDF against newly formed alliances. Meanwhile, the Kurdish authorities brace for ongoing sectarian conflict, with Arab tribal leaders expressing readiness to challenge Kurdish control should Syrian orders demand it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026