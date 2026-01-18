Syrian Army's Strategic Advance: Clashes Intensify Amid Rising Tensions
The Syrian army's advance into Kurdish-held territories has intensified, with strategic gains in Tabqa and surrounding areas, despite U.S. calls for a ceasefire. The withdrawal of Syrian Democratic Forces has sparked new tensions as both sides accuse each other of breaching agreements amidst celebrations by Arab residents in recently captured regions.
On Saturday, the Syrian army escalated its campaign in Kurdish-held areas, securing strategic locations like Tabqa and its dam despite appeals from the U.S. to halt its offensive. This push deep into northeastern Syria marks a significant stride in the continuous conflict between Syrian troops and Kurdish forces.
Arab residents celebrated the arrival of Syrian troops in some towns, as Kurdish-led fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were accused of violating withdrawal agreements. The lingering tension underscores the complex dynamics at play as each side seeks control over vital posts and oilfields along the Euphrates River.
The evolving situation has prompted the U.S. to recalibrate its Syria policy, balancing previous support for the SDF against newly formed alliances. Meanwhile, the Kurdish authorities brace for ongoing sectarian conflict, with Arab tribal leaders expressing readiness to challenge Kurdish control should Syrian orders demand it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
