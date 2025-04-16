China's Surprising Trade Negotiator Shift Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

In an unexpected move on Wednesday, China appointed a new trade negotiator amid escalating tariff tensions with the United States. Veteran trade negotiator Wang Shouwen has been replaced by Li Chenggang, who served as the envoy to the World Trade Organization. The human resources and social security ministry announced the replacement without explanation.

Li, 58, who has previously served as an assistant commerce minister during the first Trump administration, is stepping into a critical role as China navigates a challenging economic landscape. The shift comes as President Xi Jinping tours Southeast Asia, working to consolidate economic ties while facing off against the U.S. over trade policies.

Analysts view Li's appointment as part of China's broader strategy to manage ongoing trade disputes. While Washington has opened the door for negotiations, it insists Beijing must take the first step, a claim met with resistance from China. Li's experience and academic background position him as a technocrat ready to tackle these complex trade issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)