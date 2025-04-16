WAVEX 2025 Expands Eligibility, Extends Deadline to Boost Media-Tech Innovation

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), in strategic partnership with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), has unveiled exciting new updates for WAVEX 2025, India’s flagship platform dedicated to empowering startups in the media and entertainment technology ecosystem. These changes aim to broaden the scope of participation and further stimulate innovation in the rapidly evolving media-tech landscape.

Expanded Eligibility Opens Doors for More Innovators

In a major policy shift, startups incorporated from 2016 onwards are now eligible to apply for WAVEX 2025. This marks a significant departure from the previously restrictive eligibility window that only considered startups founded in 2020 or later. By rolling back the cutoff year, MIB and IAMAI are actively acknowledging the sustained impact of older startups that have weathered market challenges and are contributing meaningfully to technological advancements in media, content, and entertainment.

This change is expected to significantly widen the applicant pool, attracting a more diverse array of ventures with established credentials, proven scalability, and domain expertise. The relaxed criteria will particularly benefit startups that have been pivotal in driving innovation in gaming, animation, extended reality (XR), metaverse development, generative AI applications, and next-gen content delivery platforms.

Application Deadline Extended to April 21, 2025

Responding to overwhelming interest and numerous extension requests from the startup community, the application deadline for WAVEX 2025 has now been extended to April 21, 2025. The extension offers additional preparation time to startups looking to seize this unique opportunity for national recognition, investor access, and industry collaboration.

Interested applicants can submit their proposals through the official WAVEX portal: https://wavex.wavesbazaar.com

Pitch at India’s Premier Media-Tech Summit

WAVEX 2025 will be held as a marquee segment of the World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025). The high-stakes investment pitching sessions are scheduled for May 2 and May 3, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, one of India’s most prestigious venues for global tech and media events.

Selected startups will get an unparalleled opportunity to present their ideas in closed-room pitching sessions to an exclusive panel of top venture capital firms, angel investors, and global media-tech stakeholders. In addition to investor exposure, WAVEX 2025 promises access to mentorship by senior industry professionals, business matchmaking opportunities, and potential partnerships with global media companies and technology giants.

Accelerating the Future of Media and Content

WAVEX is not just a pitching platform—it is a strategic initiative aimed at redefining how content is created, distributed, and monetized in the digital age. From cutting-edge game engines and immersive storytelling to AI-driven production tools and metaverse experiences, WAVEX startups are expected to represent the most disruptive innovations in the sector.

By nurturing startups that operate at the intersection of technology and storytelling, the MIB and IAMAI hope to position India as a global hub for next-gen media innovation. With its expanded vision and inclusivity, WAVEX 2025 is set to catalyze the next wave of creative technology entrepreneurship.

For more details on participation, selection criteria, and event highlights, visit https://wavex.wavesbazaar.com.