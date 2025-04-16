Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Waqf Act Amendments

The Supreme Court has proposed a stay on parts of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, amid constitutional challenges from 72 petitions. Concerns center on the inclusion of non-Muslims in waqf councils and the power to denotify waqf properties. Heated exchanges occurred, and further hearings are imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, took a significant step by questioning certain provisions of the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, particularly those allowing denotification of court-declared waqf properties and inclusion of non-Muslims in waqf councils.

During the hearing of 72 petitions challenging the act's constitutionality, the court expressed its intent to issue an interim order, much to the dismay of the Centre, which demanded a detailed hearing. The Chief Justice highlighted potential grave ramifications of some provisions, especially concerning waqf properties' religious character.

The bench scrutinized the act's amendments, questioning the logic behind integrating non-Muslims into waqf governance, a move not reciprocated in Hindu trusts. As the debate heated, a fully Hindu judicial bench emphasized neutrality in their proceedings, while the Centre cited extensive parliamentary review before the act's passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

