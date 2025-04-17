Robert Vadra Faces ED Scrutiny in 2008 Haryana Land Deal Probe
Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, continues to face questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a controversial 2008 Haryana land deal. Vadra claims the probe is politically motivated and seeks closure on cases dating back nearly two decades.
Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi and a prominent businessman, appeared for the third consecutive day of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning a money laundering case related to a 2008 Haryana land deal.
The 56-year-old has spent over ten hours in the past two days under the scrutiny of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Vadra arrived at the ED office in central Delhi at 11 am, accompanied by his wife, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Vadra contends that the investigations are driven by ''political vendetta'' against him, despite his extensive cooperation with the agency. The case surrounds a land deal in Haryana's Manesar-Shikohpur, initially purchased for Rs 7.5 crore and later sold for Rs 58 crore. An FIR to investigate the transaction was filed by Haryana Police in 2018, with the ED now working to finalize chargesheets in all three cases involving Vadra.
